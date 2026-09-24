Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited has expanded its office footprint in Mumbai with a new lease at Lotus Grandeur in Andheri West. The production house has taken two office units on the eighth floor of the commercial complex, along with two reserved parking spaces.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson seals 11-month Andheri office space deal; pays Rs. 55 lakhs upfront

According to property documents, the 11-month agreement with Rhea and Dia Enterprises carries a monthly licence fee of Rs. 5 lakhs. The total licence fee of Rs. 55 lakhs for the tenure was paid on September 16, 2026. The agreement was registered on September 21 and the licence period begins on November 1, 2026.

The premises are Office Nos. 801 and 802, adding two more units to Nadiadwala Grandson’s presence at the property. A fit-out period has also been provided from September 21 to October 31, ahead of the commencement of the licence period.

Interestingly, this is not the production house’s first transaction involving the same property. Earlier this year, two other office units on the eighth floor, Nos. 803 and 804 were leased for a 28-month period beginning August 1, 2026. That agreement carries a monthly licence fee of Rs. 8.27 lakhs, with a 5% escalation after every 12 months, along with a Rs. 30 lakhs security deposit.

The latest transaction therefore takes the number of office units occupied by Nadiadwala Grandson at Lotus Grandeur to four.

Founded by Sajid Nadiadwala, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has been behind several prominent Hindi film projects and continues to maintain a significant business presence in Mumbai, one of the country's key entertainment hubs.

With the latest deal, the production banner has added two more office spaces to its Andheri operations, taking its total presence at the commercial property to four units.

Also Read: SCOOP: Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and R. Balki discussing an ambitious superhero film

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