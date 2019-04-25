“Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance has been a boon for me” – Farhad Samji

Farhad Samji, being the director of Housefull 4 is surely going to have quite a big year with potential blockbusters coming his way. Before being appointed as the director, he was already involved in the creative process of the film as well as the screen play. He got in to a detailed conversation with Bollywood Hungama and revealed quite a few details about the film. From talking about the process of overtaking the film, to the character details, Farhad revealed a lot of details. He went on to talk about the help he has received from producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

He said, “As I told you, I was already a part of the script and screenplay. Even Sajid Nadiadwala is so active in all the story seating, story board and all of that, it’s been a great help. It’s a very big help, because even he has a lot of experience and he gets a lot of kick in doing all of this. It has worked, and it has been a boon for me, that I’m doing all of this in his guidance and it has shaped up very well.” We are sure did it help him out a lot. Now, all thanks to Farhad, our expectations for Housefull 4 are touching the roof.

Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise and the movies are appreciated by quite a lot of people. Farhad has been an integral part of this journey as he has also directed Housefull 3 and now has taken the lead for Housefull 4. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Rana Daggubati among the others, Housefull 4 is slated to release on 25th October.

