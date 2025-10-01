Indian superstar Ajay Devgn partnered with Vishwa Samudra Group to launch Devgn Cinex, the new identity of NY Cinemas, at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja held at SNDT Women’s College in Juhu. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report the launch recently. The rebranding event attracted members of the city’s cultural and film communities, marking a significant moment for cinema in India.

The ceremony started with Durga Puja celebrations and continued with the unveiling of the Devgn Cinex logo amid cheers, music, and lights. The rebrand reflects the partnership between Vishwa Samudra and NY Cinemas, aiming to enhance the movie-going experience with upgraded theatres, modern technology, and nationwide expansion.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Devgn said, “Durga Puja is a celebration of tradition, togetherness and shared joy. In many ways, cinema does the same, it brings people closer through stories. And what better day than today to announce the next chapter for our cinemas. With Devgn CineX, our vision is to bring this magic to audiences across India with state-of-the-art formats that allow every emotion and every moment of a film to be experienced at its fullest.”

Shivdutt Das, Group Managing Director of Vishwa Samudra, added, “Devgn Cinex is more than a new name; it is a vision to transform cinema halls into spaces of innovation, comfort, and culture. We are committed to scaling this brand across India.”

With its debut, Devgn Cinex announced plans to introduce premium formats, while also leveraging modern digital technologies, including AI, app and web platforms, customer engagement tools, and rewards programs to create seamless experiences for moviegoers. The company also outlined its strategic focus on expanding across metros, tier-1 cities, and particularly strengthening its footprint in South India in the coming years.

Mr. Satish Kottakota, Chief Executive Officer, NY Cinemas, added, “Devgn Cinex is ready to expand its footprint with new screens planned across the country. Our immediate focus will be metros and tier-1 cities, particularly in South India, where the appetite for cinema is unmatched. This is just the start of a growth story we are excited to share with audiences nationwide.”

The launch, held during the North Bombay Durga Puja a cultural gathering spot for Mumbai’s creative community since 1948 added a sense of heritage and significance to the event. The ceremony was attended by actress Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s wife, and Mrs. Sonam Shivdutt as special guests.

