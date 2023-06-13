If sources are to be believed, Suriya is expected to be in talks with the Rang De Basanti filmmaker for the Pan India epic saga.

Recreating a portion of Mahabharata with his next, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is expected to be planning to retell the folklore of an epic saga with Karna. Going by recent reports it seems that the filmmaker is keen on Suriya playing the lead role. We hear that the actor too is keen on playing the role and is in advanced talks with the Rang De Basanti filmmaker for the same.

Suriya to feature as the lead in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film Karna?

As per a Pinkvilla report, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was keen on roping an experienced actor to essay this complex character. A source was quoted in these reports saying, “Karna is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s dream project and he has been working on the subject for a while now. The filmmaker as also his producer partners believe that the film has potential to be a game changer in India as no one has attempted a film on such a complex protagonist till date. The character traits warranted a great actor who can slip from one zone to the other, and who better than Suriya to do the same.”

Needless to say, the film will be a Pan India venture that will release in multiple languages. The source also revealed that the film will be a two-part series and that Suriya too is quite keen on coming on board. “Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have been in talks for Karna for a while now and it’s all moving in the right direction. Suriya is very excited to be a part of the two-part epic with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It’s a historical set in the Mahabharata times with Suriya playing one of the most complex characters of his career – Karna,” the source added.

If all goes well, this will mark Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s first collaboration. As of now, Suriya is busy with the shoot of the ambitious film Kanguva which also stars Disha Patani.

