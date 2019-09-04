While the upcoming film, Chhichhore comes with a full power pack of college nostalgia and going down the memory lane with the roller coaster that college life is, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has another reason to helm the project that is being hailed as the most awaited film with an ensemble cast, this year.

Telling us more about the reason to bring together a story about college friends, Sajid shares, “I had met Nitesh when he was working on Dangal and before Dangal released I had already signed him. He had narrated 3-4 concepts to me before we locked Chhichhore. The first narration I remember was just a one-liner and the concept itself blew my mind. I was inspired to make this film for my kids and I can surely say it is the finest film of mine in 34 years of my career in this industry and it is my gift to my sons Subhan & Sufyan.”

The story revolves around 7 college friends and their college lives, ups and downs, the bonds that people build and the special thing about this story is how relatable it is, almost everyone goes through similar kinds of phases of life at some point. Chhichhore’s storyline shows us seven friends who separate from each other as life happens to them but an incident brings them all back together after decades when everyone is old and has lived their own lives.

Chhichhore marks the amalgamation of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

