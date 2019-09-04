Tiger Shroff has become one of the biggest action stars in the country. The actor, who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, is gearing up for the release of his high octane action packed film, War. In the upcoming edition of the GQ India, the actor spoke at length about growing up under the shadow of his star father Jackie Shroff and how his career has shaped in the industry.

Talking about being 11 years old and how the financial condition of his family went for a toss, Tiger Shroff revealed his mom Ayesha Shroff’s first production Boom really took toll on his family. Boom starred Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif and it leaked online even before the release. The film was a huge flop at the box office. Speaking to GQ India, he revealed, “I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life.”

This is also why Tiger Shroff likes to do what he is best at instead of experimenting a lot. His past films including A Flying Jatt and Student Of The Year 2 were different from his regular action packed films. Speaking about his audience not accepting him in different roles, he added, “You think of Shah Rukh sir [Khan], [and] think [he’s the] ‘Romance King’. You [look at] Salman Khan, [and] think ‘Bhaijaan’. Each one of these guys has a label. That’s important in an industry that has so much competition. Every time I do something offbeat, [the audience has] not been as kind, to me. [Consider] A Flying Jatt or Student Of The Year [SOTY] 2. In A Flying Jatt, I was a bumbling superhero, afraid of heights, fights and of using powers. In SOTY 2, I was a college guy getting bullied. It didn’t go down well with my audience. I don’t think they could digest me coming from Baaghi 2 to being beaten up by college students.”

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for War with Hrithik Roshan which is set to release on October 2, 2019.

