Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted work on her next film which is the Jayalalithaa biopic. The makers and the creative team began work in August end. The director AL Vijay plans to take the project on the floor by the end of September. Interestingly, the trilingual was to be named Jaya in Hindi, and Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu. Now, it seems like the film will be named Thalaivi in all languages.

Kangana Ranaut addressed it to the makers that the film might benefit if it had the same title across languages. The actress suggested that the film’s title should stay true to its mileu. And that many Hindi films have had titles in different languages. The makers were apprehensive that the name Thalaivi would alienate the audience beyond the South belt. But, they are considering Kangana’s recommendation.

A day ago, it was revealed that the actress will shoot a peppy dance number. Since Jayalalithaa was an actress before becoming a politician, they will be filming the song soon with over 100 background dancers.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

