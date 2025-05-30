Ever since its announcement, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, has been hugely anticipated as it brings together YRF and Mohit both known for creating timeless love stories.

Saiyaara teaser out: Mohit Suri directorial teases intense love story, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, watch

Today, YRF released the teaser of Saiyaara, an intense love story that introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the female lead. Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

There has been a tremendous amount of curiosity around the title Saiyaara, and the teaser revealed its meaning. Saiyaara plainly means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it's often used to describe something (or someone) dazzling, ethereal, or otherworldly — a wandering star - always shining, always guiding, but always out of reach.

YRF, in its 50-year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time, primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, who is currently in his 20th year in cinema, has also directed some of the most favourite romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek Villain, etc.

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.

