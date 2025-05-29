Yash Raj Films (YRF), known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time, has creatively collaborated with a master of the romance genre, Mohit Suri, for an intense love story that has been titled Saiyaara.

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films to release the teaser of Mohit Suri’s Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara on Friday, May 30

Since the announcement of this project, Saiyaara has piqued immense curiosity amongst consumers of Hindi cinema, especially those who love watching soul-stirring romantic films. The film introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the female lead. Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide and YRF is set to start the marketing campaign of this hugely anticipated project with the teaser drop this Friday, May 30.

Saiyaara is being billed as an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri, both known for their huge generation-defining successes in the romantic genre, together for the first time

As per reports, much of the film was shot in 2024 and in February this year, Mohit Suri shot a music festival sequence with 1,000 background artists at Vrundavan Studios in Malad, Mumbai. Reportedly, Ahaan Panday was seen performing on stage and the crowd got mesmerized by his performance. In the middle of his performance, Ahaan also jumps from the stage to further woo the audience.

