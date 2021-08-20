Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 20.08.2021 | 4:09 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan to work as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to enter Bollywood, not as an actor but as an assistant director with Dharma Production's head Karan Johar in his next directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan has already established herself in Bollywood and has been going strong since then. After her, Ibrahim is gearing up to attain fame and a name for himself. He will assist Karan Johar behind the camera and learn the ropes of filmmaking.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan to work as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ibrahim Ali Khan is very popular on social media and has already gained popularity for his smart personality and striking resemblance to his father Saif Ali Khan. There is also a buzz around director Zoya Akhtar launching Ibrahim Ali Khan in the Indian adaptation of international comic, Archie opposite star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to be released on Netflix.

Also ReadSCOOP: Zoya Akhtar to launch Khushi Kapoor & Suhana Khan as Veronica and Betty; Ibrahim Ali Khan as Archie

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

