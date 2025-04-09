In a significant breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Mumbai Police has filed a detailed chargesheet exceeding 1000 pages, consolidating all the evidence gathered against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. The development marks a crucial step forward in the ongoing investigation that shocked the nation earlier this year.

Saif Ali Khan Stab Attack Case: Police submit over 1000-page chargesheet with crucial forensic evidence

"This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife," said Mumbai Police, adding, “At the same time, the fingerprint report of the accused's left hand found by the police during the investigation has also been mentioned.”

The detailed chargesheet reportedly includes forensic lab findings, fingerprint analysis, statements from eyewitnesses, and CCTV footage collected from the vicinity of the crime scene. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the new evidence is believed to solidify the case against Islam, who was apprehended shortly after the attack.

For those unfamiliar with the case, earlier reports suggested that the accused had broken into Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence with the intent to rob the house. According to initial police findings, the attacker allegedly did not recognize that the house belonged to the Bollywood star. Khan, caught by surprise, was stabbed multiple times—suffering injuries to his back, wrist, and several other body parts. The actor underwent extensive surgery and was in recovery for several weeks.

Despite the severity of the incident, Saif Ali Khan made a strong comeback. Just a month after the attack, he was seen attending a Netflix event in Mumbai in February, reassuring fans and the media of his recovery.

The submission of the chargesheet marks a key moment in the legal proceedings, and police sources suggest that the case may now move towards trial in the coming weeks. With forensic evidence, fingerprint reports, and detailed investigative work compiled in the chargesheet, the police appear confident in their case against Shariful Islam.

