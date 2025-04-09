Krrish 4 is shaping up to be Hrithik Roshan’s most ambitious project to date—not just because he’s returning as the superhero, but also because he’s stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. The fourth installment in the popular franchise is reportedly centered around time travel, with a complex narrative and technical scale reminiscent of Infinity War and Endgame.

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 to feature time travel and emotional depth amid high-scale VFX

A source revealed, “The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines—past and future—to eliminate a major threat. While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships.”

Fans can also expect the return of familiar faces, including Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha, all reprising their roles from previous installments.

There’s also buzz around Nora Fatehi joining the Krrish franchise. Known for her commanding screen presence and agility, she’s expected to take on a fierce, possibly combat-heavy role, adding a fresh dynamic to the superhero saga.

Krrish 4 has undergone several script revisions before arriving at the final version. Hrithik Roshan is now teaming up with YRF Studios to bring this ambitious vision to the screen. Buzz suggests Hrithik might appear in a triple role—playing Rohit, Krrish, and the main antagonist. However, when contacted, the actor’s team denied the speculation.

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for War 2. He is expected to dive into Krrish 4 soon after wrapping up the action-packed sequel.

