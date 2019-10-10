Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 6:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan to play a politician in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is known that after the stupendous success of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has signed Ali Abbas Zafar‘s web series Tandav which will stream on Amazon Prime. The filming will begin at the end of the year but we finally know what kind of role he is set to play.

Saif Ali Khan to play a politician in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav

Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a politician who aspires to become a Prime Minister. Quote – “It is a show based on politics and is set on a massive scale. I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s along the lines of House Of Cards, although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan further added, “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.”

The political drama will see Purab Kohli and Kriti Kamra in critical roles. It is being said that the web series will begin streaming in 2020.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan praises the intense trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Lootcase’s direct-to-OTT release plans…

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how Taimur…

"I just wanted to enjoy whatever was…

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have…

Laal Kaptaan director Navdeep Singh says…

Alaia Furniturewala signs three film deal…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification