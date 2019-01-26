Saif Ali Khan DENIES starring with his daughter Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2

There are widespread reports that Saif Ali Khan will be playing his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s father in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. But, it seems the portal which broke this piece of astonishing “news” knows more about Saif’s plans than Saif himself.

Because Saif Ali Khan says he has no clue where this fabricated information originated from. “It is not true at all,” says Saif in astonishment.

Earlier too, there were reports that Saif was to star with Sara in a film entitled Jawani Janeman. It turned out to be a hoax as the film’s plot was that of a 50-year old man who falls in love with a woman half his age. The role went to Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia Furniturewala.

Says Sara Ali Khan, “I’d love to do a film with Abba. But, the film and our characters must justify our presence. We can’t do a film for doing’s sake.”

