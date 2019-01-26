Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.01.2019 | 10:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Rishi Kapoor is Healing well, responds from New York

/00:00 00:00

Listen to this article in audio

BySubhash K. Jha

For all his friends, fans and well wishers who have been concerned about Rishi Kapoor’s health, here  is heartening news. The versatile much-loved actor is recuperating slowly and steadily.

EXCLUSIVE Rishi Kapoor is Healing well, responds from New York

Responding to this writer’s health query, Rishi Kapoor says, “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue.”

Rishi says he has put aside his acting career for the moment, “Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”

If all goes well, Rishi Kapoor should be home by April.

Also Read: WOAH! Sunny Leone turns into a HOT MERMAID for Rishi Kapoor starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal to replace Shah…

Love Aaj Kal 2: Saif Ali Khan to play FATHER…

EXCLUSIVE: After Kareena Kapoor Khan, now…

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's engagement…

Hrithik Roshan and family are going through…

EXCLUSIVE: “Surgery done & all, I am back…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification