EXCLUSIVE: Rishi Kapoor is Healing well, responds from New York

For all his friends, fans and well wishers who have been concerned about Rishi Kapoor’s health, here is heartening news. The versatile much-loved actor is recuperating slowly and steadily.

Responding to this writer’s health query, Rishi Kapoor says, “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue.”

Rishi says he has put aside his acting career for the moment, “Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”

If all goes well, Rishi Kapoor should be home by April.

