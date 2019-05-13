Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series likely to begin by the end of 2019

Saif Ali Khan seems to be the favourite person these days for many offbeat projects. While the actor continues to star in films, he has also been the first mainstream actor to venture into digital space with Sacred Games. With the massive success of the Netflix series, they are already shooting their second season. With that being said, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in yet another web series which might be on the rival streaming service, Amazon. Bollywood Hungama was first to report the collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Saif Ali Khan reportedly has given a nod to the show. The actor will only begin the project after his finished shooting for his home production Jawaani Jaaneman. As per latest reports, the actor will be working on his look and post that he will begin shooting for the film. Ali Abbas Zafar reportedly plans to begin the pre-production by next month and will take it on floor by the end of this year. The show will be a social thriller.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Saif Ali Khan go way back. They worked together in 2008 film, Tashan when Ali was an assistant. So when it came to his web series, Saif was his first choice.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has many projects in the pipeline including Hunter and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. Ali Abbas Zafar, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next directorial Bharat which stars Salman Khan in the lead role.