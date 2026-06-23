Saiee M Manjrekar on going out of her comfort zone in Ikaai, “This film pushed me emotionally and mentally in ways I didn’t expect”

Actor Saiee M Manjrekar is all set to surprise audiences as she steps into one of the intense and most experimental phases of her career with the upcoming film Ikaai opposite Raghav Juyal. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary who earlier directed films like Thar and Shaadistan, Ikaai promises to explore an intense world unlike anything Saiee has attempted before.

Saiee M Manjrekar on going out of her comfort zone in Ikaai, “This film pushed me emotionally and mentally in ways I didn’t expect”

Known for her versatility and screen presence across commercial and performance-driven projects, Saiee is now embracing a completely new creative space with Ikaai.

Industry insiders reveal that Saiee’s character in Ikaai is both emotionally demanding and physically immersive, requiring the actress to tap into a far intense emotional graph than ever before. The film marks a significant shift in her filmography as she experiments with a genre that she has not attempted before.

Speaking about taking on Ikaai, Saiee M Manjrekar shared, “I think every actor reaches a point where they want to challenge themselves beyond what feels familiar or comfortable, and for me, Ikaai became that project. This film pushed me emotionally and mentally in ways I didn’t expect. I had to unlearn certain instincts as an actor and approach scenes from a far more instinctive and raw place.”

She further added, “Working with Vikas sir and Raj has been an incredible experience because as a filmmaker they constantly encourage you to take risks and surrender completely to the atmosphere of the film. And sharing screen space with Raghav, who brings such unpredictability and intensity to his performances, added so much energy to the process. I genuinely feel this is one of the boldest choices I’ve made so far, and I’m excited for audiences to see me in a space that is so different from anything I’ve done before.”

Backed by Vikas Bahl’s vision and paired with Raghav Juyal’s growing reputation for intense performances, the film is already generating curiosity among audiences and industry circles alike.

Also Read: Saiee M Manjrekar on coming from a film family, “Ultimately my hard work, discipline, and persistence will define my journey”

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