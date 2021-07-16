Bollywood Hungama

Sai Tamhankar learnt Urdu for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi 

Known for her commendable performances in Hunterrr and Love Sonia, actor Sai Tamhankar now awaits the streaming of her upcoming film, Mimi for which she enrolled in Urdu lessons. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the drama-comedy has her collaborating with Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi and she will be seen playing Kriti's biggest support in the story that chronicles a surrogate mother's journey.

Sai Tamhankar learnt Urdu for Laxman Utekar's Mimi 

Not long ago, the trailer of Mimi dropped and the anticipation for it has heightened since. Having been part of content-driven entertainment, Sai wanted to spare no effort to appear authentic in the movie. Her character in the forthcoming film is of a Muslim girl from Rajasthan and so learning Urdu and the Rajasthani dialect was an instrumental part of the prep.

Sai says, "The experience of learning Urdu and a Rajasthani dialect was challenging and fun. Although I'm familiar with Urdu, speaking chaste Urdu was new for me. After the year that we've had, I'm very fortunate to have such an important film of career stream over OTT. A lot has gone into making this film a moving entertainer. I hope our efforts see the love of the viewers."

ALSO READ: Here’s how Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs to play a pregnant woman in Mimi

More Pages: Mimi Box Office Collection

