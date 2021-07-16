New mom and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to launch her first book on motherhood in which she has written a section at the beginning of a book. The book contains the actress’s memories of pregnancies, the joy of having two sons, admitting to not being a perfect mother while she had Taimur and the joy of holding son Taimur for the first time. She has elaborated about her experience of being a mother and when she got to hold her little one, felt his breath over her chest and his tiny fingers. Such memories are priceless and she decided to nurture Taimur and Jeh according to her rules and at ease.

The 40 year old actress also said that she miserably messed up for the first time as she was not prepared for it, but slowly made peace with it. She was perplexed when it came to changing Taimur’s diapers, cleaning his potty and pee. She also gave advice to new moms to relax and tackle the issues according to their own luxury. If a mom is serene and optimistic then the child will notice it too. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan assisted his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in writing a concluding section in her book.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy book is named ‘Pregnancy Bible’. She had announced this news with her fans by posting a video of her book and a picture of her sonography on Instagram. She also called it her third child. Recently it became a subject of controversy as her book’s title was said to hurt religious sentiments. Kareena’s upcoming project is the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

