Bollywood's ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to start a new chapter in his professional life. He is all set to make his directorial debut with an intense, musical love story.

Manish Malhotra has an elaborate career of 30 years in the film industry. Through the 30 years, he has worked in over 800 films through costume design and styling.

Reportedly, Manish has thought through the period drama in his head and will soon bring it alive on camera. His film will be backed by his long-time friend and associate Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

As per reports, the love story is set in the backdrop of the partition era and has been penned by Malhotra. The casting for the same will begin soon and the film is expected to come with a splash of grandeur and elegance.

In the last 30 years, Manish Malhotra has played a major role in the costume storytelling of Bollywood. He has created some of the iconic looks we remember from the movies. From Rangeela to Dil Toh Pagal Hai to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Student of The Year, Manish Malhotra has given use countless iconic creations and is now looking forward to helm a period drama.

