Sagarika Ghatge is known for her role in Chak De! India.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome first child, the couple names the baby boy Fatehsinh Khan

Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram just hours ago by posting a heartwarming photo where Zaheer is seen cradling their new-born while Sagarika is embracing them both. They captioned the post, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan welcome first child, the couple names the baby boy Fatehsinh Khan

The name 'Fatehsinh' is a mixture of “Fateh,” meaning “victory” or “conqueror,” and “Sinh,” meaning “lion,” symbolizing strength and triumph.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike. Actors Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty and Angad Bedi, and cricketers Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra were among those who extended their congratulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Z Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge)

Sagarika is known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer historic sports drama Chak De! India where she played the role of India’s hockey team captain. Zaheer is one of the top fast bowlers to have emerged from India. Among his various achievements is his role in winning India the ODI World Cup in 2011.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017. Their journey to parenthood has been kept private, making this announcement a delightful surprise for their admirers.

As they embark on this new chapter, the couple has received heartfelt wishes from across the globe. Fans eagerly await more glimpses of baby Fatehsinh and continue to shower the family with blessings.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sagarika Ghatge honours Women’s Day by reflecting on the legacy of strength and individuality; says, “Staying true to who we are is our most powerful act”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.