Actress Kritika Kamra is set to star in an upcoming women-centric drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi, best known for her film Peepli Live. The project, backed by Jio Studios, explores themes centered around female experiences and perspectives, and aims to tell a grounded, character-driven story.

The film brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary, both of whom have been praised for their work in impactful roles across film and web series.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the film delves into a poignant human story that highlights the strength and resilience of its female protagonists. Principal photography commenced earlier this month in the capital and is slated to continue through mid-May.

A source from the production house mentioned, “We are thrilled to bring together such a talented team for this project. The narrative is both powerful and timely, and we believe it will resonate deeply with the audiences. The project is set to begin filming this week in Delhi. The cast is currently in middle of prep workshops in Delhi”.

This collaboration marks a significant addition to Kritika Kamra's diverse body of work, following her notable performances in projects like Bheed, Bambai Meri Jaan and Gyaarah Gyaarah. The film also signifies Anusha Rizvi's return to feature filmmaking, promising a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

