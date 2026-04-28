Safal, the horticulture division of Mother Dairy, has launched a new campaign for its packaged coconut water featuring Tara Sutaria. The initiative aims to position coconut water as an everyday beverage choice rather than one associated only with specific occasions such as summer refreshment or post-workout hydration.

Safal signs Tara Sutaria for new packaged coconut water campaign

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign is built around the theme #TheSafalWayToRecharge. It focuses on convenience, accessibility and easy consumption during daily routines. The campaign is being rolled out primarily through digital platforms, led by a digital video commercial (DVC).

The campaign film features Tara Sutaria during a shopping outing, where she pauses for a short break and chooses packaged coconut water as a quick refreshment option. Through this setting, the brand highlights the idea of on-the-go consumption and positions the drink as a practical choice during everyday moments.

Speaking about the campaign, Jayatheertha Chary said that changing consumer lifestyles have created a growing demand for convenient ways to recharge during the day. He added that the campaign seeks to shift packaged coconut water from being seen as a situational beverage to one that can fit naturally into multiple moments across the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

According to the company, the campaign presents coconut water as a quick, natural and guilt-free option that can be consumed anytime and anywhere.

Safal entered the packaged coconut water segment in 2025. The product has been positioned around convenience and consistency, with coconuts sourced from Tamil Nadu. The company has also stated that the beverage contains no added sugar.

With this latest campaign, Safal appears to be strengthening its presence in the growing ready-to-drink natural beverage market while encouraging wider consumption beyond traditional seasonal demand.

Also Read: “New beginnings”: Tara Sutaria moves into her first house, shares glimpse of elegant Mumbai abode

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