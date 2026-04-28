Rashmika Mandanna is set to return to the 10th Global Anime Awards as a presenter. The event is scheduled to take place in Tokyo on May 23, 2026. Rashmika previously attended the ceremony in 2024, where she became one of the first Indian film personalities to present an award at the event. The Anime Awards recognise achievements in anime across multiple categories and attract talent from different parts of the entertainment industry.

Rashmika Mandanna to return as presenter at 10th Global Anime Awards in Tokyo

This year, Rashmika will be part of an international presenters’ line-up that also includes The Weeknd. Their presence reflects the growing global reach of the ceremony and the increasing crossover between film, music, and animation audiences.

Rashmika has built a strong presence across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, with several successful projects in recent years. Her continued appearances on international platforms also highlight the wider recognition of Indian talent globally. The actress has also spoken in the past about her appreciation for anime and its storytelling. Her association with the event aligns with her personal interest in the genre and the expanding global popularity of anime culture.

The 10th Global Anime Awards will be held in Tokyo on May 23, 2026.

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