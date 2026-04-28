Starring Sanjay Dutt, Aakhri Sawal has quickly become one of the most anticipated upcoming films, with audiences eagerly looking forward to its release. Following the strong buzz around its announcement, the makers unveiled the teaser on Hanuman Jayanti, presenting a never-before-seen glimpse into the history of the world’s largest voluntary organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

EXCLUSIVE: Much awaited trailer of Aakhri Sawal to release on April 30

Now, the makers are gearing up for the much-awaited trailer, set to release on April 30, 2026. It will be unveiled at a grand launch event in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

Aakhri Sawal also marks the return of actresses Neetu Chandra and Sameera Reddy. Sharing her thoughts on bagging the film, Neetu said recently, “Over the years, my perspective has evolved. I don’t chase roles anymore; I chase stories that stay with you. Aakhri Sawal is one such film. It’s not just cinema, it’s a question that lingers long after the lights go out. Being part of something so intense and thought-provoking feels far more meaningful than simply being in the spotlight.”

Reddy said a few days ago, “I didn’t step back into films to play it safe and Aakhri Sawal is far from comfortable. My understanding of RSS was limited and largely shaped by half-knowledge, but after reading the script, I realised how much of it didn’t add up. That realisation stayed with me. This isn’t a film that reassures you -it unsettles you, challenges your beliefs, and pushes you to question what you’ve always accepted. I wanted my return to stand for something fearless, something that sparks debate and this does exactly that.”

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

Also Read: Sameera Reddy opens up on film comeback with Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal; says, “I wanted my return to stand for something fearless”

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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