Actor Tara Sutaria has marked a significant personal milestone by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. Sharing the news with her followers on social media, the actress offered a glimpse into her new space, describing the move as the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Posting a series of photographs from inside the house, Tara wrote, “To new beginnings.. / To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.” The images reflect a tastefully designed home with warm lighting, neutral tones, and a blend of vintage and contemporary décor.

One of the pictures shows Tara dressed in an elegant ivory sari, seated with folded hands beside a large arrangement of white flowers placed in a silver urn. The living area features a wooden coffee table, upholstered seating, and softly lit display shelves adorned with framed photographs, books, vinyl records, and decorative artefacts. A chandelier adds a classic touch to the space.

Another wide-angle photograph captures her adjusting a floral arrangement in the living room, offering a clearer look at the cream-toned sofas, textured rug, and carefully curated shelves. In a separate frame, Tara is seen standing beside a grand piano in what appears to be a dedicated music corner, hinting at her well-known love for singing and performing arts. The room is accented with framed artwork, indoor plants, and a polished wooden floor laid in a herringbone pattern.

Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the actor in the comments section, including Krishna Shroff, Disha Patani, Rhea Chakraborty, and Mahima Chaudhary, among others.

The development comes shortly after reports suggested that Tara had parted ways with Veer Pahariya. The two reportedly began dating in early 2025 and made their relationship public by mid-year, frequently appearing together at events and on social media. However, speculation about a split gained momentum in recent weeks, with industry reports claiming that the couple had quietly ended their relationship.

On the professional front, Tara will next be seen in Toxic, headlined by Yash.

