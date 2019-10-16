Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.10.2019 | 10:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur heads to Ooty for the next schedule

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 completed a schedule Mumbai , the excitement around it has surged. As the makers of the highly anticipated sequel announced its upcoming schedule in Ooty and Mysore , Aditya Roy Kapur gears to start off for the hill station.

The talented actor, who has finished shooting for a portion of the forthcoming film in Mumbai, will fly to Mysore today (14th October) along with his co-star, Alia Bhatt. Kapur will begin rolling for the romance-drama from the 15th of October onwards. Sources inform that the Ooty schedule is two-week long and significant scenes of the sequel will be shot in this span. All three actors will be stationed in Ooty for about 15 days and will be facing the camera all through Diwali for the Bhatt directorial.

Apart from Sadak 2, Kapur’s slate includes Mohit Suri’s Malang and Anurag Basu’s untitled film.

Also Read: Sadak 2 – Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur begin Mumbai shooting schedule

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Breaking: Release of SS Rajamouli’s…

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s advice for Alia Bhatt…

IT’S OFFICIAL! Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay…

The truth about Ranveer Singh’s cameo in…

Rangoli Chandel calls Varun Dhawan and Alia…

Anil Kapoor never had a chance to work with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification