While Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 completed a schedule Mumbai , the excitement around it has surged. As the makers of the highly anticipated sequel announced its upcoming schedule in Ooty and Mysore , Aditya Roy Kapur gears to start off for the hill station.

The talented actor, who has finished shooting for a portion of the forthcoming film in Mumbai, will fly to Mysore today (14th October) along with his co-star, Alia Bhatt. Kapur will begin rolling for the romance-drama from the 15th of October onwards. Sources inform that the Ooty schedule is two-week long and significant scenes of the sequel will be shot in this span. All three actors will be stationed in Ooty for about 15 days and will be facing the camera all through Diwali for the Bhatt directorial.

Apart from Sadak 2, Kapur’s slate includes Mohit Suri’s Malang and Anurag Basu’s untitled film.

