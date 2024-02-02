Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to take place on February 21 in Goa.

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to take place on February 21 in Goa. Their wedding festivities will kick off soon. However, the couple does not plan to host a Mumbai reception, contrary to the reports.

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani to get married in Goa amidst family & close friends; no plans for Mumbai reception

A source revealed, “Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 days’ affair like most weddings usually are.”

It was recently revealed that the couple decided to host their wedding in India instead of a foreign location, due to Prime Minister’s call to families to host their weddings in India. A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest and accommodation. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for a while and will tie the knot on February 21.

