SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s DON franchise may die a quiet death

With Shah Rukh Khan no longer willing to be part of the Don series, the franchise may no longer be carried forward. According to informed sources, the film’s producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are not inclined to make another Don film now or in the future.

“These stories about this and the other actors taking over the Don baton are so out of line. Farhan Akhtar (director of the Don series) has no script, not even an idea for a plot to do another Don film. He’s busy with his acting and music career. He hasn’t directed any film for the last nine years. His last directorial was Don 2 in 2011. It looks like the Don series is dead,” says the source.

A close director-friend of Akhtar agrees with the above opinion stating, “I don’t see any inclination in Farhan to direct a film at this point of his life. Right now he’s busy prepping for the role of his lifetime as a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. That will keep him busy this year and most of 2020. Before that he has just completed another acting role in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Where do you see direction fitting into his schedule?”

When contacted, producer Ritesh Sidhwani chose to remain silent. Perhaps silence in some situations speaks louder than words.