Last Updated 29.06.2019 | 11:41 PM IST

Sabbir Khan and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP signs three film deal each with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota star Abhimanyu Dassani?

Director Sabbir Khan has been copiously missing in action since his last directorial venture Munna Michael failed to hit the box office marque. However, we hear that Sabbir who seems to have been taking some time off is planning on returning with a vengeance. In fact, the grapevine tells us that Sabbir Khan has signed a three film deal with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota star Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sabbir Khan and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP signs three film deal each with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota star Abhimanyu Dassani

Commenting on the same, our source close to the development says, “Sabbir has been brainstorming on his next ventures, and has come up with multiple ideas. Yes he has approached Abhimanyu Dassani for three films. Currently the two are fleshing out the details of the deal before commencing work on the venture.” Further talking about the films, the source continues, “The first film will be an action flick, and going by what we saw in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu fits the bill perfectly.”

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that Ronnie Screwvala who produced Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was mighty impressed with Dassani’s performance and has decided on roping in the actor for a few more projects. “Abhimanyu certainly impressed Ronnie with his act in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and it comes as no surprise that the filmmaker wants to cast him in more ventures. As of now, Ronnie has offered Abhimanyu a three film deal, the details of which are being kept under wraps”, states our source.

While it will certainly be sometime before we see any of these films hit screens, we guess Abhimanyu is at a crossroads with multiple film offers.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar joins the cast of Ronnie Screwvala’s Bhangra Paa Le

