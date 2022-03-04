Following the tremendous success of Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios is seemingly looking to develop multiple sequels for the film, as per the studio president.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell hinted at multiple Free Guy movies being underway while a sequel was put on board for the film shortly after the release of first film. "We have this explosive new streaming mandate to pursue, yet we also have titles that we can make [for theatrical]," Steve Asbell told the outlet. "We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming. We're going to be pretty busy."

Steve also mentioned that they are "awaiting a script” for the first sequel and that it is just “days away" from being turned in. "It's a fantastic story," he spoke of Free Guy. However, no details or specifics were given. It's expected that Reynolds will reprise his role as Guy, a.k.a. Blue Shirt Guy, along with filmmaker Shawn Levy returning to direct.

Free Guy is the story of a bank worker who discovers that he’s part of a video game. Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a non-playable character (NPC) in an online, open-world video game called Free City who becomes aware of his reality and starts fighting to make his world a better place, gaining the attention of the game's developers. Jodie Comer starred as Millie, a game coder whose avatar in the game goes by Molotovgirl. It also co-starred Channing Tatum, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery. The film opened in theaters amid the pandemic on August 12, 2021 and was a box office success.

With Free Guy making its debut on streaming last month, more viewers are discovering it, driving the popularity of the film, as well as a strong desire for a sequel. However, as Entertainment Weekly mentions, it's unclear at this point if there will be multiple sequels, though Ryan Reynolds is planning on returning for at least one.

The Canadian actor confirmed after Free Guy's premiere last year that Disney was interested in making a sequel "after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie." "If it isn't called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we've failed," the actor and producer joked in the tweet.

