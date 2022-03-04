An unconventional drama mixed in with some dark comedy is what audiences can expect from Netflix and celebrated filmmaker, Abhishek Chaubey as they come together once more. Known for his directorial work on Ray and Ankahi Kahaniyan and producing Raat Akeli Hai, Soup is headlined by a truly powerful cast and critically acclaimed actors, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee. The lead actors and showrunner and director, Abhishek Chaubey can be seen cooking up a storm in a first-look, behind-the-scenes video. The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee come together for Abhishek Chaubey’s dark comedy Netflix series Soup

Loosely based on a true-life incident, Soup is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

Abhishek Chaubey, who returns to Netflix after Raat Akeli Hai and Ray said, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.