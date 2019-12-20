Ryan Reynolds is on a roll. The actor recently released his Netflix movie 6 Underground directed by Michael Bay. After worldwide promotions of the film, the actor is set for yet another action flick. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are returning in the sequel of Hitman’s Bodyguard which released in 2017.

Titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Lionsgate and Millennium on Thursday announced that the upcoming sequel will release on August 28, 2020. Along with Ryan and Samuel, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant will reprise their roles. The new cast includes Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo. The film will be directed by Patrick Hughes and script to be penned by Tom O’Connor.

The official synopsis of Hitman’s Bodyguard, “The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to The Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.”

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he would want to see if 6 Underground gets a sequel