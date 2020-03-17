The Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world. Every country is facing a crisis! Many actors are currently in isolation as they have been tested posted for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a massive donation to Feeding America during this crisis.

Taking to his Instagram, Ryan Reynolds said that he is hoping everyone will lead too. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help," he wrote.

Ryan continued, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

JJ Watt, Giorgio Armani, and Mark Zuckerberg are some of the celebrities who've donated during the pandemic.