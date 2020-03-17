Bollywood Hungama

Thor actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The world is in crisis as they deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. "Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Wednesday (March 10). Actors like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Quantum Of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko have been tested positive.

Thor actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for Coronavirus

Thor actor Idris Elba has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

The Luther star also said that his wife has not been tested positive and they are taking all the precautions to stay safe.

