Following public outrage over images of a captive elephant painted bright pink for a photoshoot in Rajasthan, Anupamaa star and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India supporter Rupali Ganguly who officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 has written to Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji, urging an end to elephant rides and encouraging the use of robot elephants and other non-animal means instead of animal performances. In her letter, Ganguly mourns Chanchal, the elephant featured in the photoshoot, who is reported to have died, and expresses her shared respect for wildlife with the Prime Minister.

Rupali Ganguly writes to Narendra Modi urging ban on elephant rides after pink elephant photoshoot row

Ganguly notes that the owner quoted in news reports — Saddik/Shadik Khan — is also associated with Malti, an elephant who was used for rides at Amer Fort, violently beaten and later transferred to a sanctuary after efforts by PETA India. She stresses that while the photoshoot shocked the public, elephants used for rides at sites such as Amer Fort are routinely kept chained when not in use and controlled using weapons, conditions that can cause severe physical and psychological distress.

“This incident has upset people across India and beyond, reflecting how strongly the public now feels against elephant exploitation,” Ganguly wrote. She appealed, “On World Wildlife Day, you shared the importance of wildlife protection. It is in this spirit, I respectfully urge that India end all elephant rides as Indonesia has now done, and that robotic elephants, decorated electric vehicles, and other non-animal alternatives be encouraged for use to protect our national heritage animal from use in cruel spectacles.”

PETA India notes that frustrated elephants forced into close contact with humans can become unpredictable, and attacks involving elephants used for rides and other performances are regular occurrences. For elephant and human welfare, the Kerala Tourism Department is promoting a mechanical elephant safari experience at Thamboormozhi Butterfly Garden near the iconic Athirapilly waterfalls, instead of a live elephant.

Also Read: Actress-turned-politician Rupali Ganguly writes letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stop horse-drawn carriages: Reports

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