One major disadvantage of social media is that it can become a tool for spreading fake news. This mostly happens through memes and image posts that go viral and are considered the Gospel Truth. There are times when a celebrity is attributed with a quote he or she never said in memes. The same is happening with John Abraham right now.

Fact Check: John Abraham has NOT spoken against Dhurandhar franchise

Since recent times, a meme where John has been quoted criticizing Dhurandhar has gone viral in no time. It quotes the actor saying, “Movies like Dhurandhar and The Kashmir Files can sometimes lead people in the wrong direction, and it’s scary to see them being welcomed by so many. I would never produce films like that.”

Once the post got viral, the supporters of Dhurandhar have been slamming John while those who are against the movie are hailing him for showing guts to speak his mind.

However, the truth is that John hasn’t made any such comment against Dhurandhar. In fact, he hasn’t said anything about Dhurandhar in the media or any public space. If you search for his statement on the internet, you won’t find a single news publication to have reported this. Apart from memes on various social media pages, you won’t find this comment anywhere. It is clear that this meme is created by someone who wanted to make a post viral or maybe malign Dhurandhar.

Just imagine – in case John had slammed Dhurandhar in real, almost every news publication would have carried the quote as breaking news. Which publication would not want to capitalize on such a comment?

One needs to note that last year in August in an interview with veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today, John did say that he would never produce films like The Kashmir Files and Chhaava and expressed his concern on these films finding mass acceptance. At that time, his comment had gone viral and was covered by a number of publications.

But there is no instance where he has spoken against Dhurandhar. In fact, these comments were made four months before the first Dhurandhar released.

Also Read: Rs. 1240 cr, Rs. 1310 cr or Rs. 1400 cr: where will Dhurandhar 2 finally land?

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