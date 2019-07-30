Rumours of Aditya Chopra – Shah Rukh Khan getting together again are false, Yash Raj Films spokesperson rubbishes rumours

Reports in a section of the press that Aditya Chopra will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for a film to commemorate 50 years of Yash Raj Films are purely fabricated. As of now, say sources in the know, there are no such plans. Yashraj productions is currently busy with several productions, none of which is directed by Aditya Chopra.

A source from Yashraj reveals, “Of course Adi and Shah Rukh meet constantly. They are friends for decades now. They meet socially because Gauri Khan and Rani Mukherji are also close friends. Not much work is discussed. Neither Shah Rukh nor Adi is at the moment, interested in getting back to work.” Reacting to rumours of collaboration between the two after the historic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Banadi Jodi the source says, “It is unlikely that Adi will direct another film with SRK in the near future. There are no ideas, let alone any script, that could bring them together.”

And the final word on the sadly-misguided report of another SRK-Adi collaboration comes from the Yashraj spokesperson who says, “There is absolutely no truth to this.”

