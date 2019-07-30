Bollywood Hungama
Flóra Borsi, a European artist, accuses Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya for plagiarising her artwork

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has surely had its fair share of controversies right from Kangana’s argument with the journalist at the song launch, to the change in title of the film. Turns out, the movie is still in trouble for plagiarizing a European artist, Flóra Borsi’s work. The artist took to her social media, Facebook and Twitter, to point the uncanny similarities between her artwork and the film’s posters.

Flóra Borsi, a European artist, accuses Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya for plagiarising her artwork

Flóra Borsi took to her Facebook and posted a collage captioning it, “Any similarities? It’s a famous Bollywood movie poster called “Judgementall Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work”. She also took to her Twitter to tweet “this movie poster plagiarised my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya @balajimotionpic @sheenagola??”

Take a look at her posts.

We wonder what the makers have to say about this!

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to begin prep for Jayalalithaa biopic in Manali

More Pages: Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Collection , Judgemental Hai Kya Movie Review

