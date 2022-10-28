comscore

Kartik Aaryan unveils his stunning look in the upcoming movie Freddy

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan shared a poster of his look as Dr. Freddy Ginwala, revealing that his ‘appointments’ will open ‘soon’.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his performances in movies of different genres. His upcoming movie Freddy shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster reveals that the actor will be portraying a never-seen-before character in this Alaya F starrer. The film is expected to be a thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosha. While not much has been revealed about the film, the look has definitely caught a lot of attention.

Coming to the poster of Freddy, Kartik Aaryan shared it on Instagram saying, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon.” In the poster, the actor is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing for what's in store. Many fans of the actor showered their praises and love on the latest pic from the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


Speaking about his role in the film, Kartik had said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

The film will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Also ReadEXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan reveals details of Freddy being an OTT release; says, “I did the film keeping that in mind”

More Pages: Freddy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

