RSVP announces its home-grown horror-comedy Kakuda. The Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem starrer, goes on floors today. Kakuda also marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

Kakuda, with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The eclectic trio are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun. The film has been written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the film.

Talking about the film, director Aditya Sarpotdar says, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits."

Says Sonakshi Sinha, “Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of Kakuda from the moment I read it. It’s the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience.”

Adds Riteish Deshmukh, “I can’t wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror-comedy genre and Kakuda is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster.”

Says Saqib Saleem, “A great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars what more can one ask for in a film? Kakuda is going to be a fun ride.”

Says Ronnie Screwvala, “With a clear focus on home-grown ideas and development, I am excited to announce our horror-comedy Kakuda. With a solid script, an extremely talented cast and driven director, we hope to push the boundary within the genre.”

RSVP Presents Kakuda. The direct to digital horror-comedy goes on floors in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release early 2022.

