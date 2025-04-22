Set in the fictional city of Morpur, the series blends romance, royalty and humour with an all-star cast and a royal twist.

Netflix is rolling out the red carpet for its latest original series The Royals, a quirky royal romantic comedy premiering on May 9, 2025. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show brings together the charm of Indian royalty with the sass of modern-day ambition.

The Royals trailer: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter lead Netflix’s modern-day royal rom-com

Set in the grand yet crumbling city of Morpur, the story follows an unlikely partnership between a reluctant prince and a fiercely driven CEO. Ishaan Khatter stars as Aviraaj Singh, a polo-playing royal struggling to find purpose, while Bhumi Pednekar plays Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a sharp and self-made CEO determined to turn Morpur's aging haveli into a luxury B&B. What begins as a strategic business move quickly spirals into a whirlwind of romance, comedy and chaos. Sparks fly, egos clash, and old secrets come to light as the duo tries to reinvent the royal estate — and perhaps themselves in the process.

Speaking about her character, Bhumi Pednekar shared, “Playing Sophia felt like stepping into a world that’s both aspirational and deeply relatable. She’s fierce, ambitious, and emotionally honest — qualities I’ve always been drawn to. I’m glad I could collaborate with Netflix and Pritish Nandy Communications for The Royals and extremely grateful that they brought this series to life — I hope people have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”

Ishaan Khatter added, “To share the screen with such legendary and accomplished actors has been inspiring and a joy. This marks my second collaboration with Netflix globally and my first with Netflix India and it has been an adventure yet again. The Royals is a fresh, modern-day rom-com — zany, unpredictable, and packed with surprises. I can’t wait for audiences to dive into the world of Morpur and binge it all! There’s a lot of love, drama, humour — something for everyone. Maharaja Aviraaj is the most frustratingly charming character I’ve essayed and I hope the audience enjoys him as much as I enjoyed playing the role.”

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who also stars in the series, was unable to attend the trailer launch but shared her thoughts, “I find myself as passionate as ever about embracing new roles and opportunities. The Royals has been both refreshing and creatively fulfilling. Collaborating with vibrant young talents, brimming with energy and fresh perspectives, ensured that every moment on set was lively and engaging. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Pritish Nandy Communications and Netflix for bringing this extraordinary tale of romance, and for including me in this project.”

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals features a robust ensemble cast including Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The Royals promises a blend of glamour, humour, and heartfelt drama as it explores what happens when royal tradition meets modern ambition — and maybe even love. The series drops exclusively on Netflix on May 9.

Also Read: Netflix unveils poster for The Royals featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, premiering May 9

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.