Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Zeenat Aman are set to star in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, which premieres on May 9. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and written by Neha Veena Sharma, the show is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The ensemble cast also includes Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

Netflix unveils poster for The Royals featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, premiering May 9

In The Royals, Bhumi Pednekar takes on the role of Sophia Shekhar, a bold and ambitious CEO of a company called Work Potato, while Ishaan Khatter plays Aviraaj Singh, a charming and flamboyant party prince.

Creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy said, “With The Royals, we’ve mounted a romance that whips together the old-world charm of palaces and Indian royalty with glass-walled boardrooms and modern reality—where love is anything but easy.”

The creators revealed that The Royals tells the story of two individuals from entirely different worlds, each dealing with their own struggles. Despite being constantly at odds, they find themselves irresistibly drawn to one another in unexpected ways.

The creators shared, “As they clash, challenge, storm, and rage against each other to prove their worth, they must also discover whether their love can survive the chaos that’s them. Expect drama, humor, and a whole lot of fire!”

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, added, “Rom-coms have a timeless charm; they make us laugh, believe in love, and embrace the beautiful chaos that comes with it. With The Royals, we’ve created a modern love story that has an equally modern-day conflict. While Bridgerton and Emily in Paris showed the world how compelling romantic sagas can be, The Royals brings that sizzle and swoon to a world that’s unapologetically Indian.

“It’s not just a love story; it’s royalty reimagined with heart, humor, and style,” the makers said.

Netflix also unveiled the poster for The Royals, featuring a romantic moment between Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. The two stand closely in a softly lit, warm-toned setting, holding each other tenderly. Their foreheads and noses nearly touch, capturing a moment of deep emotional intimacy and connection.

The poster was accompanied by the caption: “A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix.”

