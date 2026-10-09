Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night, October 8, following his death at the age of 75. Meanwhile, Panaji Police have registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further enquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway.

Nana Patekar death: Goa Police register “unnatural death” case, to begin further enquiry

According to police records, Nana Patekar was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital in Bambolim from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula, Goa. The enquiry is being led by PSI Nitin Naik.

The registration of an unnatural death case is part of the police procedure to examine the circumstances surrounding a death. The case registration, by itself, does not establish any wrongdoing. Further details are awaited as the enquiry progresses.

Goa: Panaji Police registers an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following the death of veteran actor Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar. According to the police record, the 76-year-old actor was brought dead to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital, Bambolim, from his residence at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. Further enquiry into the matter is currently in progress, led by PSI Nitin Naik. — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

Malhar Patekar speaks after the last rites

Following the cremation, Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, spoke to the media and reflected on his father’s legacy, emphasising that his work and ideals would continue to live on.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future, carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead,” Malhar said.

His statement highlighted the family’s resolve to preserve the veteran actor’s legacy beyond his work in cinema. Nana Patekar was also known for his social initiatives, including his work through Naam Foundation, which has supported drought-affected farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Hema Malini regrets missing Nana Patekar’s last phone call a week before his death: “I was shocked…”

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