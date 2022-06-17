Every ‘Little Singham’ fan is sure to beam with joy as Discovery Kids brings on screen the baby version of the super cop. Co-produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty films, Baby Little Singham will take the viewers back in time to showcase their hero’s childhood and give a glimpse into the tales that made him a mighty kid. Co-powered by BYJU’S Classes, and Weikfield; partnered by Tata Soulfull and ITC, the episodes will telecast on 18th June, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10:30 am and 5:15 pm, respectively on Discovery Kids, followed by its premiere on Discovery+ in August.

In the fun-packed series, ‘Baby Little Singham’ will entertain viewers with his naughty antics and mischievous pranks as he makes every day at his daycare center a whirlwind of masti! Little Singham will also be seen fighting with some crazy villains and some bad guys from the future too. He will face villains sent from the future by Junglee Joker to capture him before he grows up to become a super cop.

"When I was filming the first Singham movie, I never thought in my dreams that this franchise would reach such heights that not only movies, animation and games but it would also inspire to make a series like Baby Little Singham! Heroic yet entertaining is how I visualize the character of Singham, and I am extremely delighted to see how Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation have instilled values of bravery and honesty within children whilst taking the franchise to greater heights!” said Rohit Shetty whose film with Ajay Devgn went on to become a massive blockbuster and even marked the beginning of the cop universe.

“We are always striving towards innovating and creating new ways to spruce up the content on Discovery Kids in order to keep our little viewers engaged and entertained at all times. By introducing more characters, our goal is to diversify the way we deliver stories to kids. Looking at how wonderfully Little Singham has been adored and appreciated, we are confident that a little peep into the backstory of our heroic baby-cop will resonate with not just kids but parents too!” stated Uttam Pal, Head of Discovery Kids, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation added, "We are thoroughly enjoying the process of building an animation franchise that has a different appeal, and the baby version of Little Singham is an additional effort to keep our young viewers highly invested into the storyline. With every new launch, we aim to bid higher on the quality of content we bring to our audiences and after months of hard work, we came up with the baby version of our very own homegrown hero who is sure to not only amuse but also take the entertainment quotient up a notch. "

Baby Little Singham will premiere June 18 on Discovery Kids.

