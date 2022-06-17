South Korean juggernaut BTS, who made their long-awaited comeback with Proof, have achieved yet another milestone with the new 3-part anthology album.

BTS achieve highest first week Proof album sales with 2.75 million copies sold

According to Soompi tabloid, Proof sold a staggering total of 2,752,496 copies in the first week of its release (June 10 to 16), marking the highest first-week sales of any album released in 2022. Additionally, the album also achieved the second-highest first-week sales of any album in Hanteo Chart history, bested only by BTS’s fourth full-length 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7.

Proof also surpassed 2 million in only 24 hours of its release, making BTS the first K-pop group to secure a double million seller on the first day of an album's release. The three CD-album consists of 48 tracks, including the biggest hits from throughout the group's career and three new songs - ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment,’ ‘Run BTS’ and ‘For Youth.’ Also included are the group's solo and subunit tracks, previously unreleased songs and demo versions of some of the hit songs.

Meanwhile, the pop titans plan to give live performances for their anthology album Proof on the June 17 broadcast of KBS2's Music Bank and on the June 18 broadcast of SBS's Inkigayo.

Earlier this week, BTS announced that the group would start solo projects while remaining active as a group. On June 14, the group released a new Dinner Party video via its official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ to celebrate their 9th anniversary and look back on their journey leading up to the latest anthology album Proof. In the video, BTS opened their hearts and talked about their feelings and thoughts on difficulties and changes they went through amid the pandemic. The members also frankly confessed that they faced challenges in the creative process as artists after actively working over the past nine years. Members mentioned future plans to accelerate personal growth and embark on “BTS' chapter 2.” In this new chapter, the group will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook to feature on Charlie Puth’s song ‘Left and Right’; see snippet from upcoming collaboration dropping on June 24

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.