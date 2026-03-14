On March 14, filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrated his birthday by giving fans a special update on his much-awaited comedy franchise installment, Golmaal 5. The director took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video that offered a glimpse into the film’s shoot, while also revealing a couple of surprises for fans of the popular franchise.

Rohit Shetty drops Golmaal 5 making video; Akshay Kumar appears bald, ‘OG Laxman’ Sharman Joshi returns to franchise after 20 years!

The video begins with crew members preparing the set before gradually introducing the cast as they arrive for the shoot. However, the clip quickly sparked excitement among viewers as it confirmed the return of Sharman Joshi as Laxman Sharma, marking his comeback to the Golmaal series after nearly two decades.

Joshi had played one of the original Laxman characters in the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), which launched the long-running comedy franchise directed by Shetty and headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The video also featured a brief but intriguing appearance by Akshay Kumar in a bald look. In a playful moment captured in the clip, Devgn jokingly remarks, “Koi franchise nahi chhodta hai ye,” confirming Kumar’s casting in the film. According to reports, Kumar is expected to play the antagonist in Golmaal 5, marking an unusual turn in the otherwise comedy-driven franchise.

Along with the video, Shetty reflected on the journey of the Golmaal series in his caption. He wrote, “20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work.”

The filmmaker added that he and his team are once again setting out to entertain audiences as filming begins on the fifth installment. “So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Among those reacting to the post was actor Ranveer Singh, who commented enthusiastically, “MAZZEDAAAAAAAR.”

The Golmaal franchise remains one of Hindi cinema’s most successful comedy series, with previous installments featuring an ensemble cast led by Devgn and known for their slapstick humour and larger-than-life storytelling. With filming now underway, the latest update has further heightened anticipation around what surprises Golmaal 5 may have in store for audiences.

Also Read: SCOOP: Bhagam Bhag 2 shoot delayed to August 2026; Akshay Kumar set to start Golmaal 5

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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