Actor Sanya Malhotra has stepped into a beautiful new chapter in her life as she recently moved into her new home. The actress shared glimpses of the special moment on social media, marking the milestone with a traditional housewarming ceremony. Dressed elegantly in a pink saree, Sanya radiated warmth and joy as she celebrated the moment with gratitude and faith.

Sanya Malhotra moves into her dream home, calls it “A little piece of my journey”

Sharing the pictures, Sanya wrote, “Har Har Mahadev 🙏✨ Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing. Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength. This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_)

For the actress, the new home is not just a milestone but a symbol of years of dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of her loved ones. As she begins this new phase, fans and well-wishers have flooded her post with love and congratulations for the heartfelt achievement. Up next, Sanya is also gearing up for her upcoming film Toaster alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will premiere on Netflix.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra’s swift action when she had a seizure while shooting Dangal: “They took it upon themselves”

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