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Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ from Hero, dies at 72

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ from Hero, dies at 72

en Bollywood News Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ from Hero, dies at 72
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran Hindi film actor Madhu Malhotra passed away on March 13 at the age of 72. Known for her appearances in several notable films from the late 1970s and 1980s, she leaves behind a body of work that includes performances in popular Hindi cinema titles such as Satte Pe Satta, Karz, Hero, Vishwanath, Rishta Kagaz Ka, and Qayamat.

Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ from Hero, dies at 72

Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ from Hero, dies at 72

Among her many appearances, Malhotra was particularly remembered for featuring in the song ‘Lambi Judaai’ from filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s film Hero. The song, originally sung by legendary folk singer Reshma, went on to become one of the most recognisable tracks from the film.

While Malhotra may not have always been in the spotlight, her presence across several films of the era ensured she remained a familiar face to audiences. With roles in multiple mainstream productions and a memorable appearance in one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved songs, she remains part of the cinematic memory of that period.

Also Read: Tisca Chopra shares heartfelt note after mother Pammi Arora passes away on March 7: “We will carry her spirit forward”

More Pages: Hero Box Office Collection , Hero Movie Review

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