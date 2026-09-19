The brand says it connected with the actress and is checking authenticity, after Bipasha has tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner over the matter.

Protein brand Isopure has issued a statement after actor Bipasha Basu alleged that she found worms in a newly opened container of its protein powder. In a video shared on social media, Bipasha claimed the product was contaminated, prompting an immediate response from the company.

Isopure responds after Bipasha Basu alleges worms in protein powder: “Quality team evaluating pack”

“ISOPURE remains firmly committed to maintaining high standards of product quality and consumer safety. We connected promptly with the concerned Indian celebrity consumer, addressed her immediate concern, and appreciate her acknowledgement of our response. Our Quality team is currently evaluating the pack for authenticity and quality,” the company said in its statement.

In the clip circulated by the actress, Bipasha showed what appeared to be a small worm on her finger and stated that there were several others inside the container. “This Isopure is full of small worms. Tiny, tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened,” she said while displaying the contents. Adding, “These are the worms inside it, full of it,” Bipasha alleged that the product was compromised.

The actor also sought regulatory intervention by tagging Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In her Instagram Story, she wrote, “@tukaram ias You are our only hope... So, we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything we purchase.”

Bipasha’s post arrives amid heightened attention on food safety and hygiene concerns involving products and establishments in Maharashtra. However, the specific allegation regarding the protein powder has not been independently verified at this stage.

The incident follows Bipasha’s recent digital cover appearance for Elle, where she discussed work, motherhood and making bold choices despite being advised against them. Her latest social media update, however, shifted focus from professional projects to a consumer safety concern that has quickly sparked widespread discussion online.

As Isopure’s quality team evaluates the pack, all eyes will be on the outcome of the investigation and whether further regulatory action follows.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu seeks Tukaram Mundhe’s help after she finds worms in protein powder: “You are our only hope”

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